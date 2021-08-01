APC: There is cause for alarm!!





By Tonnie Iredia

It was with mixed feelings that I received the news last Wednesday of the affirmation by the Supreme Court of the election of Rotimi Akeredolu as governor of Ondo State. Before the ruling, I had become quite apprehensive when the irregularity of having a sitting governor serving as the national chairman of a party was reportedly raised at the Court of Appeal.

I feared for Akeredolu’s survival, bearing in mind that it was Governor Mala Buni of Yobe State who as interim national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presented Akeredolu to the electoral body as the candidate of the party.

Now that it has all ended well for Akeredolu, i am happy for him for two reasons, one because he is my brother and fellow alumnus of the great Loyola College Ibadan and the other because the results of the elections did show clearly that the people of Ondo State preferred him.

Truly, there is ample merit in allowing the choice of the people to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper