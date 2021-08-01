[BREAKING] Hushpuppi: IGP recommends immediate suspension of DCP Abba Kyari





.

…As Police begin an investigation

By Idowu Bankole

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has recommended the immediate suspension of DCP Abba Kyari, the Head of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), from the Service of the Nigeria Police Force, pending the outcome of an ongoing internal investigation touching on him.

Recall, last week, DCP Abba Kyari was indicted by a US court sitting in California over alleged involvement in internet fraud of over a 1.1million US dollars with Ramonu Abba popularly known as Hushpuppi where it was alleged that he (Hushpuupi) swindled a Qatari businessman trying to set up a school in Qatar.

DCP Abba Kyari has since denied any involvement in the said internet fraud whose victim was said to be a Qatari businessman.

But the IGP, in his letter to the Police Service Commission, dated 31st July 2021, noted that the recommendation for the suspension of the officer is in line with the internal disciplinary…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper