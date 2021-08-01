Create avenue to domesticate research findings, ex-Minister counsels Health Council





Dayo Johnson Akure

Former Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole has asked the National Council on Health (NCH) to create a forum that will allow all landmark research findings in the national health sector to be domesticated.

Prof Adewole said this during the first distinguished lecture for Emeritus Professor Oladipo Akinkugbe at the University of Medical Sciences, (UNIMED) Ondo, Ondo state.

” The National Council on Health (NCH) should urgently create a forum that will allow all landmark research outputs from investigators and research institutions to present their research findings to policymakers and domesticate the evidence.

He called on the agency to collaborate with other agencies of government to strengthen the health system in Nigeria.

The former minister listed the agencies to include the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), National Health…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper