Insecurity: Nigerians urged to go beyond prayers, activate rights to self-defence

…As Christian Stakeholders Launch Leadership Training Institute for Hope to a Better Nigeria

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Against the backdrop of increasing security and economic challenges in Nigeria, Christian stakeholders have expressed hope for a greater Nigeria, urging Christians to go beyond prayers and explore their rights to self-defence in tackling insecurity in the country.

The stakeholders, including security experts, spoke at the inauguration of the Africa Kingdom Business Forum Institute (AKBF-I) by the Africa Kingdom Business Forum (AKBF) in Abuja at the weekend.

Former Chief of Defence Research and Development of the Nigerian Army and the Ex-Commander of Special Task Force (STF) Operation Safe Haven, in Plateau State, Major Gen. Henry Ayoola (rtd) in his keynote address at the inauguration of the Africa institute recommended “all citizens approach” to end insecurity and other challenges bedevilling the country.

The Continental Chairman Africa…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper