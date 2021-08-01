Jesus Christ vs Paul the “Apostle”







By Simon Ifeanyi Ezeh

Religion thrives on twin evils of fear and ignorance and the masses are easily the worst hit. The rich elite are not greatly affected by the ravages of religion because they’re usually well educated, exposed and given their political and economic leverages, they’re insulated from the fear and anxiety of engaging this world at various levels which is the vary factor that renders the masses vulnerable and subject to religion.

Most people who practice religion do so because of what they get from it now, i.e., the immediate material benefits as opposed to the promised eternal happiness with God in heaven. That’s why religion is evil.

People practice religion for all sorts of material benefits like associating with people, securing one’s burial ahead of time, financial assistance, political advantage, recreation, marriage and child bearing, job opportunities, conquest and take-over of territories (as in Nigeria), control of other peoples’…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper