NDLEA recovers 35 wraps of ‘hard drugs’ from lady’s underwear at Lagos airport

**Intercepts Drugs going to Italy, Turkey; seizes bandits’ supply in Niger

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, on Saturday 31st July 2021, recovered 35 wraps of cocaine from the underwear of a lady, Okafor Ebere Edith during the outward clearance of passengers on Air Cotevoire, to Monrovia, Liberia from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja, Lagos.

The suspect who tucked the pellets of cocaine in her underwear to beat security checks at the Airport was however picked up for search and questioning during which the wraps of the illicit drug were found on her.

During the preliminary interview, she claimed her desire to make money pushed her into drug trafficking.

Another suspect, Echendu Jerry Maduakolam, an intending male passenger going to Istanbul was arrested at Gate A departure hall of the MMIA on Tuesday 27th July during outward clearance of Egypt airline to Turkey with 78grams of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper