Okeke’s literary recollections on ancient Igbo tradition

Reading Chukwudum Okeke’s “The Embers of Tradition”, evokes pure nostalgia on every Igbo person, except of course the millennials; people who were born after the tribe lost most of its traditions to westernisation and Christianity.

The reminiscences, though fascinating, are not for the purpose of unearthing and reintegrating some of the retrogressive lost heritage into their present way of life, but, to prevent the tribe from going into oblivion.

Okeke’s debut fiction, published by Atmosphere Press, which is presented in twenty-six chapters and 299 pages, accounts for activities of the colonialists and early missionaries as well as events, cultures, and traditions that defined the Igbos.

The book therefore, transcends mere work of fiction; it is a compendium of historical facts that offer the millenials and non-natives, a peek into the true Igbo Identity.

The author, a Nigerian-American Education Consultant, helps readers to understand





