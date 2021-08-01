Ondo: Be humble in defeat, APC tells ‘toothless, hungry’ PDP







By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has asked the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP to humbly accept its defeat in the last Ondo state Governorship election, rather than attempting to constitute itself into an alternate court of law and misinterpreting judgments of the Supreme Court.

Describing the PDP as an “old, lonely, toothless and hungry Hyena” which has become rudderless, the APC said it will not join issues with the PDP on the status of the Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC.

The statement signed by the National Secretary of the ruling party’s CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe stated; “The Peoples Democratic Party PDP is an old, lonely, toothless and hungry Hyena wandering aimlessly in the jungle of political wilderness.

ALSO READ: Directive to reduce NYSC doctors’ allowances in Lagos, false – Commissioner

Nigerians are fully aware of its antecedents and will never…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper