Police commence investigation into shooting of Ebubeagu personnel in Ebonyi





The Police Command in Ebonyi says it has commenced investigations into the shooting of an Ebubeagu Security Network personnel on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the personnel, simply identified as Seriki, was reportedly shot during the All Progressives Congress (APC) ward congress in Ugwuachara area of Ebonyi Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Aliyu Garba, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday that investigations had commenced on the incident.

“We are still investigating the incident and we will brief the press at the end of the investigation,” he said.

Other sources, however, gave NAN different versions of the incident, which made residents of the area scamper for safety.

READ ALSO: NNPC provides insight into alleged N3.8trn under-remittance from crude oil sales

One of the sources said that the Ebubeagu personnel was shot during an exchange of gunfire with some unknown gunmen…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper