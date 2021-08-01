‘Redefining orthodontic practice in Nigeria’





.

…The Smile Hub Introduces clear aligners for cutting-edge care

To ensure that more Nigerians with orthodontic needs have access to premium care without leaving the shores of the country, boutique clinic, The Smilehub is poised to deliver specialist orthodontics services.

Services ranging from diagnosis to prevention and correction of malpositioned teeth, jaws, and misaligned bite patterns. The SmileHub has introduced removable clear aligners to make orthodontic care more accessible to a larger swarth of the population and less disruptive to their lifestyles.

According to the clinic lead team, Dr. Bunmi Tokede, The SmileHub came about because they wanted to provide world-class specialist orthodontic care to adults and adolescents here in Nigeria, as orthodontic care is a highly specialised and very challenging aspect of dentistry.

“Almost all Orthodontic treatments in Nigeria is currently performed using braces (fixed to the teeth). Removable appliances (clear…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper