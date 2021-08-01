TwitterBan: We are monitoring closely repression in Nigeria, says Commonwealth







The Secretary-General of the Commonwealth Rt Hon Patricia Scotland QC has stated that the Commonwealth is “closely monitoring developments around suspension of Twitter, and allegations of repression of the rights to freedom of expression, access to information, media freedom, as well as disregard for the rule of law in Nigeria.”

Ms Scotland said: “All Commonwealth member countries, including Nigeria, have obligations and commitments to uphold freedom of expression as one of the core values and principles of the Commonwealth Charter. This underscores a commitment to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and other relevant human rights covenants and international instruments.”

The statement by the Commonwealth followed an Urgent Appeal by Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) urging Ms Scotland to “apply the Commonwealth Charter to hold the Nigerian government to account over the unlawful suspension of Twitter in Nigeria, and the resulting…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper