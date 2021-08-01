Zulum visits Marte, provides returnees with livelihood support







By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, on Sunday visited returnees in Garade, a community in Marte Local Government Area. The Governor provided livelihood support to enable them meet up their needs.

First batch of the displaced persons who are indigenes of Marte returned from Dikwa, Monguno and Maiduguri on the 30th of November 2020.

2,870 returnees from 500 households constitute the first batch of citizens to take shelter from the rehabilitated Chad Basin Development Authority (CBDA) quarters, after a request to the Managing Director by Governor Zulum during his earlier visit.

Each of the household heads received a bag of rice and one bag of maize grit.

The residents, most of whom returned recently and largely farmers that have not engaged in farming activities could not meet their livelihood needs.

Zulum also discussed…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper