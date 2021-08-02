AFENIFERE: Southern Nigeria Frontier says CNG is national security threat







The Southern Nigeria Frontier, SNF, has described the Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, as a national security threat, noting that it would confront CNG if the Federal Government failed to call the group and its members to order.

SNF’s warning is coming on the heels of CNG’s recent call for the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, to be proscribed and declared a terrorist group by the federal government.

SNF said the statement by CNG was not just a direct assault on the Yoruba people and the pedigree of Yoruba leaders that make up Afenifere, but also a provocative attempt by the militia North-based group to instigate a crisis.

SNF’s spokesman, Olufemi Lawson, warned that the CNG should not threaten the Yoruba or any region of southern Nigeria with war or any form of intimidation.

According to Lawson, “We must make it clear to CNG and their caliphate sponsors that they cannot threaten us with any form of war at this stage, as we will not provoke…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper