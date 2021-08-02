Apapa gridlock, my greatest headache, says NPA MD





ACTING Managing Director of the Nigeria Ports Authority, NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko, said, yesterday that the agonising traffic gridlock on the Apapa road leading to the ports, has constituted a major headache.

Bello-Koko, who spoke with newsmen in Lagos, said the traffic congestion problem had defied solutions “for more than 10 years now.”

He said: “At NPA, we believe that priority needs to be given to our export cargo, but the major challenge for me is how to solve the gridlock in Apapa.

“One of the first executive actions I took when I was appointed was to visit the Tin Can Apapa corridor to ensure that the right things are done and the right infrastructure is deployed. We are getting there gradually.

“We have put in some measures to minimise the congestion in and around the ports. NPA was using a manual manifest and call-up system, which was not very effective because of human interference.

“We have brought in ETO (electronic call-up system) to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper