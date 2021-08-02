Do not preach division of Nigeria – NYSC DG tells Corps members







Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, Director General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has urged Corps members to shun acts capable of promoting disunity and division in the country.

Ibrahim gave the charge on Monday during the swearing in ceremony of Batch “B” Stream 1 Corps members at the temporary NYSC Orientation Camp, Amada, Gombe State.

He said that instead of preaching division of the country, the Corps members should be ambassadors of peace and unity.

“Always promote the unity of the country, let the spirit of NYSC lives in you.

“As nation builders; you must refrain from all forms of cyber crimes, drive your vision with passion, do not cut corners,” he said.

He urged the Corps members to respect the culture and values as well as contribute meaningfully to the development of their host communities.

The DG stressed the need for the Corps members to seek for permission before travelling in view of the spate of road accident and security challenges…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper