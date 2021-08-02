Don’t vote for PDP, APC again; they have bad antecedents — Jega warns Nigerians





…Says I am now in PRP looking to save Nigeria

By Ibrahim Wuyo,Kaduna

For their alleged failure to bring the desired growth and development in Nigeria within the past 20 years, a university don and former Chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission of Nigeria ( INEC), Professor Attahiru Muhammad Jega has urged Nigerians not to vote for the ruling All Progressives Congress ( APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party( PDP) henceforth.

He alleged that the two major political parties were like Siamese twin and it was high time Nigerians look for a credible alternative.

” Nigerians should dump the two parties because of their bad antecedents over the last 20 years. Looking at their inability to change the economic fortunes of Nigeria for 20 years now, it is now apparently clear that they would not do anything even if Nigerians vote for any of the two parties again,”he alleged.

Speaking in an interview with the BBC Hausa monitored by our correspondent in Kaduna,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper