Military Pensions Board pays gratuities of soldiers retired, discharged between April 2019 and May 2021

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

Authorities of the Military Pensions Board said at the weekend that all outstanding shortfalls of gratuities of pensioners who were retired or discharged between April 2019 and May 2021 have been paid by the board.

The feat of successfully paying out these outstanding shortfall which had been a recurring issue of crisis among retired military personnel has elicited encomiums and commendation from affected pensioners with many of them applauding the management of the pensions board and the defence headquarters for keeping to their promise to offset the shortfall.

This was made known in a statement signed by Flight Lieutenant O Lawal, Public Relations Officer on behalf of the Chairman MPB, Commodore Saburi Abayomi Lawal,

It reads, “The Military Pensions Board (MPB) extends its compliments to our esteemed military retirees and wishes to inform them and their Next of Kins (NOK) that the Board has paid the shortfall in gratuities of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper