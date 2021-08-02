Wantaway Harry Kane ignores Tottenham’s training, as Man City eye Jack Grealish





Harry Kane(left) and Jack Grealish at the Euro 2020. Source: MailOnline

Tottenham striker, Harry Kane, has failed to report for training this morning (Monday) after returning from his summer break.

The England captain, who is wanted by Manchester City, was due back at the club’s training ground for COVID tests and pre-season training, following a short holiday.

Kane has made it clear he wants to leave Spurs to join Pep Guardiola’s champions and has attempted to put pressure on Chairman, Daniel Levy, to sanction a move by failing to show up at the club’s Enfield training centre.

The forward, who has three years left on his contract, believes he has a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ with Levy, but the Spurs chairman has made it clear he will refuse to accept a bid of less than £150 million.

Levy seems determined to keep hold of Kane this summer, despite the star’s failure to turn up at…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper