Ayade’s Defection: APC inherited ‘bad omen’ ―PDP Caretaker Chairman







Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River.

By Ike Uchechukwu

Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the People’s Democratic Party PDP in Cross River, Efiok Cobham has asserted that the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state inherited a bad Omen, describing the ruling party as a strange entity that bought a wrong player in the Prof. Ben Ayade.

Efiok Cobham Esq. made the assertion Tuesday at that Party’s Annex Secretariat, Mary Slessor road, while inaugurating a seven-man revalidation committee to fill some vacant positions at the local government and ward levels of the party since the defection of the governor created a lot of lacuna in the party hierarchy.

The PDP Caretaker Committee Chairman, Efiok Cobham, who performed the inauguration at the secretariat in Calabar, said that the committee would be responsible for enhancing the reorganization of the party in its pre-preparation for the state congresses and 2023 general elections in the state.

Cobham who is the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper