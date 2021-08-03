Ban on Open Grazing: Delta has no land for ranching — Group





.

…insists on restructuring of Nigeria

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

A group in Delta State, Club Anio 50, has said the State has no land to give to herdsmen for ranching and insisted that the restructuring of Nigeria was not negotiable.

It said the constituent regions of a restructured Nigeria would bring out the best in the country through a healthy competitive rivalry.

The group in a statement after its meeting in Port Harcourt, copy of which was obtained by the Vanguard, expressed surprise at “the comments credited to the herders association rejecting some land for grazing in Delta State on the basis of being too small”.

The group in the statement by its ‘Diokpa’, Chief Chris Okwute, said “the State has been ravaged and destroyed by the effects of oil and gas exploitation and has no land for herders.

“The north that claims to have 70% of the land mass of the country cannot be looking for grazing sites in small Delta State. As far as we know, the southern…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper