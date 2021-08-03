DELTA 2023: Nwaoboshi can’t match Okowa — Ogbonna





By Emma Amazie

SECRETARY, Warri Consultative Forum, WCF, Warri, Delta State, Amechi Ogbonna, has said that Chairman, Senate Committee on Niger Delta, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, who recently defected from Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to All Progressives Congress, APC, cannot match Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Ogbonna, meanwhile, declined comments on APC, saying: “On APC, I cannot comment for now because the party is good, but those who claim to be leaders of the party feel the party is their property. For Great Ogboru, those who climbed through him always betray him.

“Some of those leaders in APC still believe in Oghara except Great Ogboru. Senator Nwaboshi is not a match to Governor Okowa.”

He, however, clarified: “Delta Central is not for the Urhobo alone, we have the Itsekiri in the senatorial district in Sapele, Okpe, Ethiope East and West Udu and Uvwie Local Government Areas.”

On Delta Central-2023 (DC-23), a lobby group set up by some Urhobo…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper