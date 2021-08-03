Doctors Strike: FG appeals to NARD to return to negotiating table







The Minister of State for Health, Dr Olurunnimbe Mamora, has appealed to the leadership of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to return to the negotiating table to address outstanding issues.

The minister appealed to NARD at the opening ceremony of the 2021 Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), FCT chapter, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The appeal followed NARD’s nationwide indefinite strike which started on Aug. 2 to press home the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding it entered into with Federal Government in March 2021 on welfare and other issues that affect members.

Mamora said discussing with the association and negotiating on ways to address the issues raised by the association would give opportunity for industrial peace and enable citizens to access healthcare.

He said “I encourage you to ensure industrial peace in the health sector so that citizens can reap maximum benefits…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper