Ekiti hosting NAFEST to showcase cultural potentials – Gov Fayemi

Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti says the state will host the 2021 National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST) to showcase its cultural heritage to the world.

The governor also said the state expected to attract investors to tap into its abundant economic potentials through the hosting.

Fayemi stated this on Tuesday, while addressing delegates at the 52nd National Technical Stakeholders’ meeting of Chief Executives of Culture in Nigeria, at Adetiloye hall in Ado-Ekiti.

Fayemi, represented by his deputy, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi said his administration also accepted to host the national cultural fiesta to further encourage creativity in the tourism sector.

He said the festival was to create a viable platform and market for young people in creative enterprises.

According to him, NAFEST 2021 with its theme, “Celebrating National Unity in Diversity” will hold in Ado-Ekiti between Nov. 13 and 20.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper