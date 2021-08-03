I did 2 days rituals for community, Nigeria’s peace, progress — Traditional ruler





A traditional ruler in Epe Division of Lagos State, Chief Ganiu Lanotu, says he has just completed a two-day traditional rituals for peace and progress of his community and the nation at large.

Lanotu, who is the Ogegbo of Ibonwon land, disclosed this while receiving some postgraduate research students of University of Ibadan (UI) at his Ibonwon palace, Eredo, Epe, on Tuesday.

“I will use the power in my tongue to pray for you students, the lecturers, indigenes present at the palace today and for Nigerians at large.

“That, henceforth, whatever you all lay your hands on shall prosper. Ibonwon community, Lagos State and Nigeria shall know peace.

“The nation will progress, so also Ibonwon community and its people shall advance in their daily endeavours.

“I pray by the power of “Eledumare”, Oduduwa, that the insecurity challenges in this country shall be put to rest, may God guide and guard our leaders alright,” the traditional ruler prayed.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper