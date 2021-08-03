Interrogating leadership direction of Federal Character Commission







By Bola Bakare

NIGERIA, since attainment of independence in 1960, has experienced recurrent tensions due to severe horizontal inequities that exist between different regions and ethnic groups where one divide of the country appears to be better placed than the other.

The Nigerian civil war was fought and ended with a declaration of ‘no winner, no vanquished’, so consecutive regimes embarked on a reform process intended to address the sensitive issues of inequality and ethnic domination. This included the adoption of the federal character principle to ensure the equitable representation of different groups in all tiers of government, and the formation of the Federal Character Commission, FCC, to monitor and enforce its implementation.

While the FCC has raised hopes on redressing historical imbalances in Nigeria’s civil service, little progress has been made over time. The workings of the FCC remain plagued by legal and administrative constraints and political dependence. The…





