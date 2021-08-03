Osinbajo commends restructuring of Nigeria’s stock exchange







VP Professor Yemi Osinbajo

Determined to create more opportunities for Nigerians and close the unemployment gap in the country, the Buhari administration has over the years, prioritised employment generation by integrating job creation in all its major policies, projects and programmes, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Professor Osinbajo disclosed this on Monday at the formal presentation of the Research Report of Course 29 of the National Defence College, titled “Creating Jobs & Opportunities for Africa’s Largest Youth Population”, at the Presidential Villa.

According to him, “If you recall, when the President was speaking concerning the budget in 2019, he mentioned that one of the critical things to do, concerning every Minister, is that, with every policy, we must state how many jobs to create.

“So, the key question that we ask regarding any government policy is how many jobs will this bring about, how many jobs it will create. And aside from…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper