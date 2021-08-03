Osun APC Ward Congresses: Only candidates who got nomination forms, passed screening process were declared winners — Committee Chair





… says Committee members held stakeholders’ meeting with party chieftains prior to the Congress

The Osun National Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ward Congress has disclosed that only candidates who collected nomination forms, passed through the screening process and participated in the congress were declared winners.

The Committee also reiterated that the exercise was carried out in line with the principles and guidelines of the party as enshrined in its Constitution and in accordance with the directive of the national leadership of the APC.

Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye who stated these while addressing a press conference in Osogbo on Monday, at the State party secretariat, expressed satisfaction with the Ward Congresses held in Osun at the weekend, describing it as huge success.

He also debunked insinuations making the round that members of the Committee did not meet with stakeholders of the party before exercise, saying…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper