Regional Collaboration: Senegal turns to Nigeria for oil, gas development

The Senegalese government has reached out to Nigeria to support its development of oil and gas industry.

The country looks foward to assistance in the areas of security management, national oil company (NOC) organisation, local content regulation and NOC strategies.

Senegalese Energy Minister, Aissitou Sophie Gladima, who disclosed this during a courtesy visit to Nigeria’s Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, along with her team, said: “Nigeria’s over 50 years of oil production is an excellent example for Senegal as it is beginning to grow its own industry.”

She expressed interest to join African Petroleum Producers’ Organization, APPO to help the development of the sector in Senegal.

Meanwhile, Sylva commended the efforts of the Senegalese government in seeking Nigeria’s support for the development of its oil and gas sector.

He said that Africa needed to come together and work to support development in the region





