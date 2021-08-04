Anti-graft War: EFCC to partner Ahmadu Bello Foundation on youth enlightenment







By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, Wednesday, promised to partner with Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation in enlightening Nigerian youth on the ills of corruption and other forms of crimes.

The Executive Chairman who was represented by the Director of Operations, Abdulkarim Chukkol stated this when a delegation of the Foundation, led by the Managing Director, Engineer Abubakar Umar Gambo, paid him a courtesy visit at the Commission’s Headquarters, Jabi, Abuja.

A statement by EFCC’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said, the EFCC Chairman commended the Foundation for impacting positively on the society and called on Nigerian youths to emulate late Sir Ahmadu Bello.

ALSO READ: ONDO 2020: We fought a good fight — Jegede

“We have seen a lot of NGOs, but the fact that your NGO is doing so much and have impacted society is something you should be commended for. Sir Ahmadu…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper