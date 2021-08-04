Asset declaration now compulsory in Abia – Ikpeazu





By ugochukwu Alaribe

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has said it is now mandatory for public office holders in the State to declare their assets before they begin to function in their official capacities.

Ikpeazu , who stated this at the Governor’s Lodge in Aba, during a courtesy call on him by the new State Director, Code of Conduct Bureau ,CCB, Abia State, Mr. Abel Sunday, directed the Secretary to the State Government and relevant officers to ensure every public officer complies with the constitutional obligation for assets declaration.

“Henceforth, no public office holder would be sworn-in unless there is evidence that such individual has declared his assets.”

The Governor urged the CCB to play the role of an enabler by find ways to encourage individuals to willingly declare their assets through capacity building and seminars.

He stated that despite serving the watchdog role of holding public officers accountable, the CCB should go about its…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper