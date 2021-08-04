Breaking: Court overrules DSS, grants bail to Igboho’s 12 detained associates





By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Wednesday, granted bail to the 12 persons that were arrested at the residence of Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu admitted the Applicants to bail after he overruled the Department of State Services, DSS, which opposed the release of four out of the 12 persons that have been on detention since July 1.

The DSS had claimed that its investigations revealed that the four detained associates of Igboho- Amudat Habitat Babatunde, Abideen Shittu, Jamiu Noah Oyetunji and Bamidele Sunday- weres deeply involved in the stock piling of arms.

It however did not oppose the release of eight others- Abdulateef Ademola Onaolapo, Tajudeen Irinyole, Diekola Jubril Ademola, Ayobami Donald and Uthman Opeyemi Adelabu- it said had minimal involvement in Igboho’s alleged criminal activities.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper