BREAKING: Court prevents Malami, DSS from arresting Sunday Igboho

An Oyo High Court has granted an ex-parte motion restraining the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN, and Department of State Security, DSS, from arresting, intimidating, harassing, and blocking bank accounts of Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho.

The order was granted by Justice Ladiean Akintola following an ex-parte motion moved by his lawyer Chief Yomi Aliu (SAN) at the court on Wednesday.

The motion developed from the originating motion seeking N500 billion damages for invasion of his house in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on July 1.

The counsel expressed confidence the AGF Abubakar Malami (SAN) will not disobey the court order, stressing that it was given directly against his office.

The court adjourned the suit to August 18.

