FG donates N5m to college students for inventing monitoring devices

The Federal Ministry of Science and Technology has donated N5 million to students of Marist College Abuja, for inventing monitoring devices for air and water pollution.

Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, made the presentation on Tuesday in Abuja.

He commended the students for their efforts and assured that the ministry would patent the innovation through the National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP).

According to him, the Sensebox and Aquabot devices developed by the students would help Nigeria to be a hub for creativity.

The minister stressed that Nigeria was on the path of meeting all her needs, relying less on import, and creating wealth for the nation.

Onu appealed to parents to motivate their children and inculcate the values of hard work, respect, and commitment in them.

