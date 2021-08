Man bags 1-year imprisonment for assaulting police officer

A Magistrates’ Court in Abeokuta, on Wednesday, sentenced a 25-year-old man, Olasunkanmi Soyobi, to one year imprisonment for assaulting a police officer and attempting to escape from police custody.

Soyobi, of no fixed address, was convicted on a three-count charge of assault and attempt to escape from police custody.

In his judgment, Magistrate Dehinde Dipeolu said that all the evidence tendered in court proved beyond reasonable doubt that the defendant was guilty of the offence.

Dipeolu said that the sentence was without an option of fine.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Lawrence Balogun, had told the court that the convict committed the offence on Dec. 15, 2020 at Kemta Police Station, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta.

The prosecutor said that the convict assaulted one ASP Sherif Balogun by punching him on the face, thus sustaining injuries.

He said that the convict was in police custody for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper