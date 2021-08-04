Nigeria battling with 15 Neglected Tropical Diseases – Health Minister







By Chioma Obinna

With over 122 million Nigerians at risk of Neglected Tropical Diseases, NTDs, the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire on Tuesday lamented that the country was battling with 15 neglected tropical diseases out of the 20 identified by the World Health Organisation, WHO.

Some of the diseases are Trachoma, (Granular Conjunctivitis), Onchocerciasis, (River blindness) Lymphatic Filariasis, (Elephantiasis) helminthiasis, soil-transmitted, schistosomiasis, (parasitic worms) and leprosy, snakebites Yaws Rabies, Buruli ulcer, Leishmaniasis, Human African Trypanosomiasis, HAT, among others.

Addressing journalists at a TWo-Day Media Dialogue on Neglected Tropical Disease Control in Nigeria”, holding in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, organized by the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, in collaboration with the Child Rights Information, Bureau of the Federal Ministry of Information, Ehanire regretted that the diseases are so devastating that they leave…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper