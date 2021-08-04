Strike: Doctors write Ishaku, demand improved welfare, others





By Femi Bolaji

As the strike embarked upon by the Association of Resident Doctors, ARD, across the country enters day three, Taraba state chapter of the association, Wednesday wrote governor Darius Ishaku.

The letter which was signed by the State President and Secretary of ARD, Dr. Ahmed Uba and Dr. Sabo Rimamde, wants an improved working condition for Doctors under the state’s payroll.

Some of their request as contained in the letter include; “implementation and payment of arrears of doctors recently promoted.

“Payment of correct amount of equivalent to grade level for all medical students on bond as stipulated by the bond signed with the State government.

“Correction of the under payment of members and provision of running cost for health facilities and hospitals in the State.”

READ ALSO: Eid-el-Kabir: Ishaku urges intercession for security agencies in the frontline

The association also wants the state government to domesticate the Medical Residency…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper