Strike: IPMAN resumes distribution of products in S/E zone







The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN)

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has resumed the distribution of products in eastern zone comprising Port Harcourt, Calabar, Aba, Enugu and Makurdi after a one-day strike.

Alhaji Sanusi Fari National President of IPMAN had directed members of the association at the depots within the zone to suspend dispatch of products effective Monday to protest alleged intimidation by the police.

Fari had said the indefinite strike would subsist until the leadership of IPMAN Port Harcourt depot led by Dr George Obele which was forcefully sacked on July 30 under the protection of police was restored.

But a statement made available to journalists in Awka on Tuesday said the leadership of IPMAN at the depots within the zone should resume normal operations.

The statement signed by Fari confirmed that the Obele and members of his leadership had been reinstated in office on Monday…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper