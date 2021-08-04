Unity Bank introduces USSD new code to combat e-banking fraud







By Babajide Komolafe

Unity Bank Plc has unveiled a new code on its USSD platform that allows the customer to be in control of his bank account against any electronic payment fraud.

The bank in a statement explained that “The new code which is 77999*Phone Number # allows customers to block access to their Bank Accounts, hence without recourse to the Bank, a customer is able to prevent and protect his Bank Account from unauthorised access using any mobile device if fraud is suspected.

“As part of the robust feature of the Bank’s USSD platform, Bank customers can directly initiate the new Code and successfully block the account from a third-party mobile device.

“To unblock the bank account, customers can walk into any branch of Unity Bank closest to them and request reactivation.

ALSO READ: Zulum, Shettima did not visit Abba Kyari, Aide clarifies

“As a result, customers are thus able to exercise unlimited control with the new code as the Account…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper