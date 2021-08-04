Zulum, Shettima did not visit Abba Kyari, Aide clarifies





… Says Kyari promised to clarify but did not

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum and his predecessor, Senator Kashim Shettima do not know the residence of embattled DCP Abba Kyari, let alone visit him, Zulum’s spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau has clarified.

Gusau said he resorted to issuing the clarification since Abba Kyari who promised to issue the clarification himself did not do so, more than four hours after making the promise to the spokesman.

Isa Gusau said a video in circulation was recorded by some associates of Abba Kyari at the residence of Senator Kashim Shettima in Abuja on June 30, 2021, when Abba Kyari paid an empathetic visit to Shettima following the mischievous circulation of rumours that the Senator had died in the UK.

Kyari himself had shared the same video on his verified Facebook wall on June 30, shortly after he visited Shettima. See link to Kyari’s Facebook post.

Kyari who hails from Borno…





