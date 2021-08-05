Bayelsa govt wants synergy between first-class monarchs, others





By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA BAYELSA State government has promised to look into a proposal aimed at integrating the second, third and fourth class chieftaincy stools into the state traditional rulers council.

The Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo stated this when he received in audience members of the Traditional Rulers Integrated of Bayelsa State at his office in Yenagoa.

Ewhrudjakpo, in a statement, explained that there was need for government to properly integrate the various traditional stools in the state for better communication and synergy.

His words, “We believe that we need to upgrade the traditional institution so that you can play a more functional and strategic role to get our communities better administered.

“Morality has been eroded because the prominence of the traditional rulers was diluted. We are trying to see how we can oxygenate the traditional institution for them to play the role expected of them.

“As a government, we believe…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper