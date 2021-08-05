Breaking: Messi will not remain at Barcelona







By Emmanuel Okogba

La Liga giant, Barcelona have announced that its leading scorer and captain, Lionel Messi will leave the club as a result financial and structural obstacles.

A statement on the club’s website reads, “Despite FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi having reached an agreement and the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles (Spanish Liga regulations).

“As a result of this situation, Messi shall not be staying on at FC Barcelona. Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will ultimately not be fulfilled.”

More details later…

