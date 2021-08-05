Insecurity: Gov Makinde nominates Gani Adams as Amotekun Ambassador







By Dapo Akinrefon

In his resolve to stem the tide of insecurity in the state, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, has nominated the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams as the state’s ambassador for the Western Nigeria Security Network, WNSN, known as Amotekun.

The governor also presented a brand new Jack Pick up Van to Aare Adams as a pilot vehicle with three members of the security outfit as part of Adams’ security entourages.

Speaking while receiving the van at his Omole Phase 2 residence in Lagos yesterday, Adams described the gesture as commendable, stressing that the security of the state remains the topmost priority of every government.

He also applauded the governor’s courage in ensuring that the state is safe for residents, insisting that governor Makinde’s efforts at reducing the tempo of insecurity in the state, by allocating ten million naira each to all the local government in the state had really paid off.

Iba Adams said the office of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper