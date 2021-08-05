Nigeria Int’l Book Fair awakening the giant in women





By Chukwuma Ajakah

The 20th edition of the Nigeria International Book Fair (NIBF) opened last Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at the Habour Point Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos with the Wife of Ekiti State Governor and Chairperson, Nigerian Governors’ Wives Forum, Her Excellency, Erelu Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi advocating that women should be encouraged to participate actively in the book value chain.

Speaking as the Conference Chairperson during the opening ceremony of the International Conference, Erelu Fayemi, a feminist activist and gender development advocate commended the organizers for holding the annual event despite the challenges posed by COVID-19 and dedicating it to women, saying: “I am extremely pleased that this year, the International Book Fair has decided to focus on the role of Women with the theme ‘Awakening the giant in women for the Growth of the Book Ecosystem. I know it is not easy to organise events like this these days due to the challenges of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper