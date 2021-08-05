Ondo APC is well, alive — Gboyega lsiaka







Dayo Johnson Akure

The Chairman of the Ondo state Ward congress committee of the All Progressive Congress, Isiaka Gboyega has said that the party in the state is well and alive.

Addressing newsmen after the last Saturday ward congress in 203 wards across the state, Gboyega said that the party remained a party to beat.

Gboyega noted that the leadership of the party performed well by carrying all party members across the state along on the consensus arrangement adopted during the congress.

He described the exercise as peaceful but with few skirmishes that have been resolved by his committee.

The chairman said the skirmishes recorded during the ward congress across the 18 council areas in the state were less than five percent.

Speaking on the crisis in lfedore council area where members and leaders of the party alleged manipulation of their agreed list of wards Executives, Gboyega said the matter had been resolved.

“From the totality of what we saw, which is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper