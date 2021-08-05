UNICEF tasks journalists on public advocacy on adequate breastfeeding







By Boluwaji Obahopo

In order to produce healthy and intelligent children, the United Nations Children Emergency Fund, UNICEF, has charged the media to step up public enlightenment on optimal breastfeeding of babies.

The organization maintained that breastfeeding provides children with the healthiest start to life, adding that breastfeeding also acts as the child’s first vaccine against all forms of diseases.

The Chief of Field Office, UNICEF Enugu regional, Dr. Ibrahim Conteh, gave the charge on Wednesday at a one-day Media Dialogue on Breastfeeding in Enugu, Enugu state.

The media dialogue was organized by the Broadcasting Corporation of Abia (BCA) in collaboration with UNICEF for the Enugu regional areas (ENUGU, CROSS RIVER ABIA, KOGI, BENUE, IMO) as part of activities marking the 2021 World Breastfeeding week. (AUGUST 1 – 7).

Dr. Conteh said the launch of ‘Nutrition for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper