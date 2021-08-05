Wike storms PDP’s BoT meeting in Abuja







Prince Uche Secondus (left) and Nyesom Wike

By Dirisu Yakubu

The ongoing meeting of the Board of Trustees, BoT of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP at its national secretariat in the Federal Capital Territory, took a dramatic turn with the unexpected entrance into the venue by the Rivers state governor, Barrister Nyesom Wike.

The governor, seen by many as the singular most potent force fighting for the removal of the PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, made a grand entrance into the National Executive Committee, NEC hall of the party decked in a white attire with ox-blood cap to match.

READ ALSO: DEVELOPING: PDP BoT in meeting over party crisis

Although it is not clear if the BoT invited the governor to their meeting, speculations are rife that Wike’s presence is not unconnected with the ongoing efforts aimed at managing the crisis ahead of the elective convention in December.

Vanguard gathered that the organ which prides itself as “the conscience of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper