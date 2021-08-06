Abia community cries out for help as erosion threatens only access road







By Steve Oko

Residents of Arochukwu community in Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State, have called for urgent intervention by both the federal and the state government as erosion threatens their only link road.

They called on Governments to support their efforts towards fixing the road abandoned for over 20 years.

The one-kilometer road in Agbagwu village links the Arochukwu/Ohafia federal road with the Old Ministry of Works and Housing garage, the Abia Hotel complex, churches, schools and residential buildings in the area.

Some indigenes of the community who narrated their ordeal following the collapse of the road described their experience as hellish.

One of the residents, Mr. Emmanuel Ikechukwu, told our correspondent that apart from the deplorable nature of the road, gully erosion had also eaten up a great portion of the road.

READ ALSO: Roads construction: FG refunds N143bn to 5 states ― Minister

He said it posed a great danger to the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper