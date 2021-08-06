America’s sorry for Cuba, but won’t get off its neck





By Owei Lakemfa

CUBA is choking. It is being suffocated by the natural corona virus whose vicious Delta variant is sweeping like a flu through the pearl, but whose artificial American variant is deadlier.

Six weeks ago, Cuba had no fear of the COVID-19 pandemic. With six decades of suffocating American blockade, it had learnt to live like an orphan in a world whose oxygen is globalisation. Its watch-word is self-sufficiency, innovativeness, prudence and a religious-like commitment to its citizenry. These have pushed her into endless medical research; its vaccines on diseases such as hepatitis and meningitis are in wide use.

When the COVID-19 pandemic took on the world in 2020, Cuba not only combated it successfully on its territory, but also sent over 3,000 medical workers to fight the pandemic in 40 countries and territories. Also, Cuba, like some other countries, began a race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.

Within months, it had five viable candidates. Its…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper