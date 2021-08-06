Angel made advances to me 5 times in the shower, but I rejected her — Niyi alleges





By Idowu Bankole

BBNAIJA season 6 housemate, Niyi has revealed how one of the female housemates, Angel made sexual advances to him while bathing in the shower.

The shower is known to be one of the places where housemates engage in series of romances basically because camera activities in there are very exclusive.

Niyi, at his dairy session on Friday, was asked by Big Brother if his marital status is affecting his game.

According to Niyi, it is not.

He said, “many a time the housemates see me as a relationship adviser but I have made them understand that I am here to play the game; I am a gamer.”

READ ALSO: BBNAIJA: How to become successful in business — White Money reveals stunning secrets

“Though, some female housemates put me in uncomfortable situations to test if I am strong and committed enough but I have proven to be,” he said.

Probing further, Big Brother sought to know what Niyi meant by uncomfortable situation.

Niyi responding told…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper