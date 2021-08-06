Banks refunded over N89bn to customers in June- CBN





Godwin Emefiele, CBN Governor

The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Dr Godwin Emefiele on Thursday disclosed that at the end of June 2021, commercial banks in Nigeria refunded N89.2 billion to customers over complaints.

Emefiele made the disclosure during a CBN Fair held simultaneously in Cross River and Akwa Ibom with the theme “Promoting financial stability and economic development”.

Represented by Mr Osita Nwanisobi, Acting Director, Corporate Communication Department of the CBN, the governor said the cumulative number of complaints from customers of banks as at June was 23,526 while 22,173 were resolved.

According him, the fair became necessary to create awareness on CBN interventions and how it was impacting on the lives and businesses of the people.

“When the CBN governor assumed duty as the 11th governor of the apex bank, he made a profound statement that he wants a people centred CBN and you cannot have that if you do not engage.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper